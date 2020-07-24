X

Online forum for Cobb runoff candidates on July 27

Registration ends at noon July 27 for those who want to take part in the online forum for some Cobb runoff candidates that will be held at 7 p.m. July 27. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

An online forum for some Cobb runoff candidates is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 27.

Hosts will be the Mableton Improvement Coalition and the Austell Community Taskforce.

While attendance is free, registration is required to participate in this Zoom meeting at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oRAevgM2SPKyF2L4v_YQag

Registration deadline is noon July 27.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.

Also, if you have questions, those will need to be submitted on the Zoom registration form.

That is the only way questions can be posed to the panelists by the moderator.

Invited candidates are:

  • Democrat Cobb County Commission District 4: Shelia Edwards and Monique Sheffield
  • Cobb Superior Court Judge: Jason Marbutt and Gregory Shenton
  • Cobb State Court Judge Post 6: Trina Griffiths and Diana Simmons

Not invited were:

  • Democrat Clerk of Superior Court: Connie Taylor and Nancy Syrop
  • Republican Cobb County Commission District 2: Fitz Johnson and Andy Smith

The runoff election will be held Aug. 11.

Information: AustellTaskforce.org, Mableton.org, CobbCounty.org/elections

