Online forum for Cobb runoff candidates on July 27

Also, if you have questions, those will need to be submitted on the Zoom registration form.

That is the only way questions can be posed to the panelists by the moderator.

Invited candidates are:

Democrat Cobb County Commission District 4: Shelia Edwards and Monique Sheffield

Cobb Superior Court Judge: Jason Marbutt and Gregory Shenton

Cobb State Court Judge Post 6: Trina Griffiths and Diana Simmons

Not invited were:

Democrat Clerk of Superior Court: Connie Taylor and Nancy Syrop

Republican Cobb County Commission District 2: Fitz Johnson and Andy Smith

The runoff election will be held Aug. 11.

Information: AustellTaskforce.org, Mableton.org, CobbCounty.org/elections