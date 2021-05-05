Online comments requested on CobbForward plan

Cobb County, including cities in Cobb, are embarking on CobbForward, the county’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan for 2050.
The last time Cobb County completed a Comprehensive Transportation Plan was in 2015.
Since then, Cobb’s population has increased and transportation needs and opinions have shifted within the county and region, according to a county statement.
“New technologies and transportation solutions also are available that can enhance and transform Cobb’s future transportation system,” the statement added.
Community feedback and participation are requested in CobbForward, including a series of surface transportation (pedestrian, bicycling and trail) and transit projects.
Cobb Department of Transportation staff, and its partner Kimley-Horne, will host three online Comprehensive Transportation Plan town halls:
- 5-6:30 p.m. May 11
- 9-11:30 a.m. May 15
- 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19
For more information or to attend one of the virtual meetings, visit CobbForward.org.