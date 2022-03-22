New owner chosen for controversial Aunt Fanny’s Cabin

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is trying to contact Ashley Limousin Farms to learn more about their plans.

Ashley was one of three bidders that met Smyrna’s criteria for acquiring the cabin. The two losing proposals were submitted by The Coalition to Save Aunt Fanny’s Cabin and Karen Shockley, owner of Whey to Go juice bars.

The coalition submitted two proposals. The original submission proposed moving the cabin to the Rose Garden community of Smyrna. The group’s second submission proposed keeping the cabin at its current location.

Shockley’s submission proposed moving the cabin to a property on Austell Powder Springs Road.

City Council approved the winning proposal in a 4-2 vote with Councilmembers Susan Wilkinson and Charles Welch casting opposing votes.

Wilkinson and Welch described the selection process as rushed and added that it did not include time to implement a scoring system to help officials decide on the best proposal.

At Wilkinson’s request, several people in attendance in support of Aunt Fanny’s Cabin remaining at its current location stood from their seats.

“How do we preserve history when the physical space is no longer there?” Wilkinson said.

In support of the cabin’s removal from the city, Councilman Tim Gould complained that after the Campbell family, subsequent owners of the restaurant continued to exploit Williams’ likeness for nearly 50 years after her death. Before the restaurant closed in 1992, it featured Black boys as servers who wore wooden menu boards around their necks. Framed slave advertisements reportedly decorated the walls.

After the cabin is removed, Smyrna plans to honor Williams’ accomplishments with a memorial that is being decided by a committee that includes Gould and community leaders.

As a civil rights activist, Williams spoke out against the Ku Klux Klan and helped to raise money to build the state’s first all-Black hospital in Marietta, as well as Atlanta’s Wheat Street Baptist Church where she was a member. She died in 1949.