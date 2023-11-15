New Christmas experience debuts in Cobb on Nov. 17

BreakingNews
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
46 minutes ago

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will open 6-10 p.m. Nov. 17 to Jan. 7 nightly at Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.

“The idea of creating a drive-through holiday light show is a project my team has been planning for many years. Cobb County PARKS is excited to partner with Shadrack Productions to bring this event to our county,” said Director Michael Brantley, Cobb County PARKS.

As the pioneers of drive-through Christmas light shows synchronized to music, Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland has been in operation for nearly 20 years as a family-owned and operated company.

Rain or shine, guests can drive through custom-built light displays synchronized to Christmas melodies via their radios.

After their drive, guests can visit Santa’s Village, inside the Jim R Miller Event Center, where there will be an ice-tubing slide, inflatables, photo ops, attractions, food, treats and Santa Claus, who will be available for visits and photos.

Online or in person, tickets are $20 for an express ticket, $34.95 for a vehicle of up to eight passengers or $79.95 for a van of up to 25 passengers.

To buy tickets, visit ShadrackChristmas.com/marietta-ga.

Carolyn Cunningham
