New Christmas experience debuts in Cobb on Nov. 17

Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland will open 6-10 p.m. Nov. 17 to Jan. 7 nightly at Jim R. Miller Park and Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta.

“The idea of creating a drive-through holiday light show is a project my team has been planning for many years. Cobb County PARKS is excited to partner with Shadrack Productions to bring this event to our county,” said Director Michael Brantley, Cobb County PARKS.

As the pioneers of drive-through Christmas light shows synchronized to music, Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland has been in operation for nearly 20 years as a family-owned and operated company.