New apartments coming to Cumberland Mall in Cobb

Construction is underway for apartments at Cumberland Mall to be completed in early 2024.
The new residential community, Tallulah by Brookfield Properties, will have 327 units located on the outskirts of the shopping mall.
Its website highlights the complex’s close proximity to Truist Park, the Cobb Galleria and the Chattahoochee River, all within walking distance.
“We’ve always admired Georgia’s beautiful natural landscapes that exist right outside the city limits,” the company’s development director Kelly Taylor said in the news release. “Through Tallulah, we want to honor and celebrate this beauty, while also embracing the thriving businesses and luxuries Cumberland Mall has to offer.”
Brookfield Properties also owns the mall in Cumberland, which has had a surge of development since the Atlanta Braves, Truist Park and the Battery came to the area.
About the Author