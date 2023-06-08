Mystery-comedy auditions in Acworth are June 22

The Acworth Cultural Arts Center is holding auditions at 6:30 p.m. June 22 at the Acworth Old Jail, 4367 Center St.

A mystery comedy, “Death and Taxes” by Pat Cook requires five females and four males in their 20s to 60s.

Auditions are cold readings from the play.

Email ACA Chairman Carole Roach at carole.roach@AcworthCulturalArts.org to let her know what time you can attend on June 22 or before June 22.

The play will open Sept. 21 and run for two weekends - Fridays through Sundays.

More details can be found at facebook.com/AcworthCulturalArts or AcworthCulturalArts.org.