BreakingNews
Pat Robertson, broadcaster who helped make religion central to GOP politics, dies at 93
X

Mystery-comedy auditions in Acworth are June 22

Credit: Acworth Cultural Arts Center

Credit: Acworth Cultural Arts Center

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

The Acworth Cultural Arts Center is holding auditions at 6:30 p.m. June 22 at the Acworth Old Jail, 4367 Center St.

A mystery comedy, “Death and Taxes” by Pat Cook requires five females and four males in their 20s to 60s.

Auditions are cold readings from the play.

Email ACA Chairman Carole Roach at carole.roach@AcworthCulturalArts.org to let her know what time you can attend on June 22 or before June 22.

The play will open Sept. 21 and run for two weekends - Fridays through Sundays.

More details can be found at facebook.com/AcworthCulturalArts or AcworthCulturalArts.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file

Georgia’s public university presidents to get raises, some more than others3h ago

Credit: AP

Pat Robertson, broadcaster who helped make religion central to GOP politics, dies at 93
1h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s $5B EV plant is ahead of schedule. So are its suppliers
2h ago

‘My story is still being written’: One man’s journey from homelessness
3h ago

‘My story is still being written’: One man’s journey from homelessness
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fowl or foul? Fitzgerald leaders to decide fate of town’s big chicken
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Mableton volunteers rally to save Lupin, the community garden goat
34m ago
Cobb’s Gritters Library to close June 17 for new building
Don Knotts’ daughter to present tribute show in Marietta
Featured

Credit: AP

Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top