Most Cobb cities prepare for candidate qualifying

Candidates elected on Nov. 2 - unless there is a runoff - will serve four-year terms, beginning January 2022.

Acworth

Qualifying fees for mayor are $612 and $396 for aldermen Post 4, at large and Post 5, at large.

Hours to qualify are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-18 at Acworth City Hall (Board Room), 4415 Center St., Acworth - but closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Austell

Qualifying fees for City Council are $432 for Post 1 at large, Ward 1 and Ward 3.

Hours to qualify are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-18 at Austell City Hall (Conference Room), 500 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 121, Austell - but closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kennesaw

Qualifying fees for City Council are $360 for Post 3, Post 4 and Post 5 - all at large.

Hours to qualify are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-18 at Kennesaw City Hall (HR Training Room), 2529 J. O. Stephenson Ave., Kennesaw - but closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Marietta

Qualifying fees for mayor are $756 and City Council are $567 for Wards 1 to 7.

Then for the Marietta Board of Education, qualifying fees are $207.36 for Wards 1 to 7.

Hours to qualify are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-18 at Marietta City Hall (Clerk’s Office), 205 Lawrence St., Marietta - but closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Powder Springs

Qualifying fees for City Council are $360 for Wards 1, 2 and 3.

Hours to qualify are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 17-19 at Powder Springs City Hall (2nd Floor Conference Room), 4484 Marietta St., Powder Springs - but closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Information: Cobb Elections & Registration at 770-528-2581 or info@CobbElections.org