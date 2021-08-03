Most Cobb cities prepare for candidate qualifying

Five of the six cities in Cobb County will offer qualifying to candidates on Aug. 16-18 - except for Aug. 17-19 in Powder Springs.
Since Smyrna’s elections for mayor and all seven City Council seats were held in 2019, those officials will be elected in 2023.
Each candidate must meet the qualifications for office as prescribed by state law and city code.
Also, each candidate or his or her designee must file a Notice of Candidacy and Affidavit form, which is available at sos.ga.gov or the qualifying location.
The qualifying fee must be paid by cash, check or money order made out to the city.
Candidates elected on Nov. 2 - unless there is a runoff - will serve four-year terms, beginning January 2022.
Acworth
Qualifying fees for mayor are $612 and $396 for aldermen Post 4, at large and Post 5, at large.
Hours to qualify are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-18 at Acworth City Hall (Board Room), 4415 Center St., Acworth - but closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
Austell
Qualifying fees for City Council are $432 for Post 1 at large, Ward 1 and Ward 3.
Hours to qualify are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-18 at Austell City Hall (Conference Room), 500 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 121, Austell - but closed for lunch from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Kennesaw
Qualifying fees for City Council are $360 for Post 3, Post 4 and Post 5 - all at large.
Hours to qualify are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-18 at Kennesaw City Hall (HR Training Room), 2529 J. O. Stephenson Ave., Kennesaw - but closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
Marietta
Qualifying fees for mayor are $756 and City Council are $567 for Wards 1 to 7.
Then for the Marietta Board of Education, qualifying fees are $207.36 for Wards 1 to 7.
Hours to qualify are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 16-18 at Marietta City Hall (Clerk’s Office), 205 Lawrence St., Marietta - but closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
Powder Springs
Qualifying fees for City Council are $360 for Wards 1, 2 and 3.
Hours to qualify are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 17-19 at Powder Springs City Hall (2nd Floor Conference Room), 4484 Marietta St., Powder Springs - but closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Information: Cobb Elections & Registration at 770-528-2581 or info@CobbElections.org