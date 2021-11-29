More Christmas events planned in Cobb

Returning: Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops concerts. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 4. $12 to $40. Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. Among the offerings will be selections from Handel’s Messiah, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and a sing-along with the GSO Chorus of seasonal favorites. Lainie Ewers, the winner of the GSO’s Virtual to Center Stage talent competition, will be the featured soloist. Santa will be the guest conductor. Masks are required of all patrons and proof of full vaccination status for ages 18+. Tickets: GeorgiaSymphony.org/all-events

In person or online: Cafe Noel in Powder Springs. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4. $15 or, if available, $20 at the door, $100 for table of eight. Patricia C. Vaughn Cultural Arts Center, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs behind the library. For the recorded shows, the cost is $15 that will be active until 10 p.m. Dec. 12. The First United Methodist Church of Powder Springs and the city of Powder Springs are the hosts of this Christmas variety show. Proceeds will benefit three nonprofit organizations - Bundles of Grace, Circles USA and Sweetwater Mission. CafeNoel@PowderSpringsFUMC.org Tickets: PowderSpringsFUMC.org/CafeNoel

Mable House Tree Lighting. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 4. Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. MHBA@CobbCounty.org, bit.ly/3xy37Vl

Holidays at The Strand. StrandMarietta.org Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. Tickets: EarlSmithStrand.secure.force.com/ticket#