More Christmas events planned in Cobb

Many more Christmas events are planned throughout Cobb County.
Among them are:
12 Days of Christmas: Holiday Craft Market. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Through Dec. 12. Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. MHBA@CobbCounty.org, bit.ly/3xy37Vl
Lucy’s Christmas Tea with Santa. 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4. $20/child for ages 3 to 10. Marietta Educational Garden Center, 505 Kennesaw Ave., Marietta. Dress in your holiday best for high tea with Santa and his elf. There also will be cookie decorating and face painting. All proceeds will benefit the Marietta Educational Garden Center, Inc. and the Zachary Harrison Harden Memorial Scholarship Fund. Tickets: Executive Director Lisa Vollbracht of the Marietta Garden Center at 770-427-3494, mgardenc@bellsouth.net or MariettaGardenCenter.com
Calvary Youth Christmas Tree Sale. 3:30-9 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays, 12:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays. Calvary Children’s Home, 1430 Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs. Proceeds will help support the children’s church and home activities as well as special trips and programs throughout the year. If you need a Christmas tree or would like to donate a tree to a family in need this Christmas season, contact Campus Director Brian Busby at 404-731-1500 for pricing or more information. info@CalvaryKids.org, facebook.com/CalvaryChildrensHome Volunteer: CalvaryKids.org/2020/11/10/15th-annual-Christmas-tree-sale
Returning: Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops concerts. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 4. $12 to $40. Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Ave., Marietta. Among the offerings will be selections from Handel’s Messiah, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker and a sing-along with the GSO Chorus of seasonal favorites. Lainie Ewers, the winner of the GSO’s Virtual to Center Stage talent competition, will be the featured soloist. Santa will be the guest conductor. Masks are required of all patrons and proof of full vaccination status for ages 18+. Tickets: GeorgiaSymphony.org/all-events
In person or online: Cafe Noel in Powder Springs. 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4. $15 or, if available, $20 at the door, $100 for table of eight. Patricia C. Vaughn Cultural Arts Center, 4181 Atlanta St., Powder Springs behind the library. For the recorded shows, the cost is $15 that will be active until 10 p.m. Dec. 12. The First United Methodist Church of Powder Springs and the city of Powder Springs are the hosts of this Christmas variety show. Proceeds will benefit three nonprofit organizations - Bundles of Grace, Circles USA and Sweetwater Mission. CafeNoel@PowderSpringsFUMC.org Tickets: PowderSpringsFUMC.org/CafeNoel
Mable House Tree Lighting. 6-7 p.m. Dec. 4. Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. MHBA@CobbCounty.org, bit.ly/3xy37Vl
Holidays at The Strand. StrandMarietta.org Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. Tickets: EarlSmithStrand.secure.force.com/ticket#
- A Christmas Tradition: Holiday Musical Revue. Dec. 10-23 - 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, 3 p.m. Dec. 18, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23. $25 to $35.
- Strand Ole Opry’s Country Christmas. 8 p.m. Dec. 16. $19 to $23.
- Christmas Royal Tea and Grand Yuletide Ball. Dec. 18-22 - 10 a.m. and noon Dec. 18; 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 19; 10 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. Dec. 21; 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 22. $20 or $25, including a gift bag of goodies from Symphony of Toys for each child. Princess Joy and Prince Goodtidings invite all children to join them for tea, juice and snacks before retiring to the Grand Hall for an excerpt of “The Nutcracker” performed by the sugarplum dancers and a story read by Sir Randall of Symphony of Toys. The event will conclude with a dance party and photos with the Prince and Princess at the Grand Yuletide Ball.
- “It’s a Wonderful Life” film. 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 9:15 p.m. Dec. 21. $10. Popcorn and drinks will be served. In this holiday classic, an angel (Henry Travers) helps a compassionate but despairingly frustrated businessman (James Stewart) by showing him that life would have been so much worse for many if he never existed.
