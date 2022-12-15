ajc logo
X

Menorah Lighting Ceremony is Dec. 20 in Acworth

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
34 minutes ago

The city of Acworth and Chabad of Kennesaw will hold their 10th annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony and Chanukah Celebration at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth to observe this Jewish holiday of religious freedom and hope.

Rabbi Zalman Charytan from the Kennesaw Chabad Jewish Center, 3590 Frey Lake Road, Kennesaw will officiate the lighting with Mayor Tommy Allegood.

A reception will follow at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St.

Observed from Dec. 18-25, the eight-day Jewish holiday of Hanukkah or Chanukah commemorates the military victory of the Jewish Maccabees over Syrian-Greek oppression more than 2,000 years ago.

During Chanukah, Jewish people across the world celebrate the miracle of light that burnt for eight days from a single day’s worth of oil found in the Temple.

One Chanukah candle is lit the first night, and an additional candle is lit each successive night.

For information, visit ChabadKennesaw.org, AcworthParksAndRec.org or AcworthTourism.org/events/menorah-lighting-ceremony or call Mary Beth Gibbs at mbgibbs@acworth.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Kemp bans TikTok, WeChat and Telegram from state devices3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More metro Atlanta schools fall onto state’s help list
3h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
1h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
1h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey/AJC

GHSA signs 3-year deal to bring football finals back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: The Strand Theatre

‘Holidays at The Strand’ continue in Marietta
Christmas concert by Big Chicken Chorus is Dec. 18
‘All Aboard for Holiday Fun’ is in Kennesaw on Dec. 10
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
2h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
10h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top