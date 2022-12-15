Menorah Lighting Ceremony is Dec. 20 in Acworth

The city of Acworth and Chabad of Kennesaw will hold their 10th annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony and Chanukah Celebration at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth to observe this Jewish holiday of religious freedom and hope.
Rabbi Zalman Charytan from the Kennesaw Chabad Jewish Center, 3590 Frey Lake Road, Kennesaw will officiate the lighting with Mayor Tommy Allegood.
A reception will follow at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee St.
Observed from Dec. 18-25, the eight-day Jewish holiday of Hanukkah or Chanukah commemorates the military victory of the Jewish Maccabees over Syrian-Greek oppression more than 2,000 years ago.
During Chanukah, Jewish people across the world celebrate the miracle of light that burnt for eight days from a single day’s worth of oil found in the Temple.
One Chanukah candle is lit the first night, and an additional candle is lit each successive night.
For information, visit ChabadKennesaw.org, AcworthParksAndRec.org or AcworthTourism.org/events/menorah-lighting-ceremony or call Mary Beth Gibbs at mbgibbs@acworth.org.
