Memorial Day events in Cobb

Acworth: 10 a.m. May 28, Patriots Point at Cauble Park, Lake Acworth, 4425 Beach St., Acworth. Dedicated to those who have served in our Armed Forces, engraved pavers that have been purchased since the previous Veterans Day will be presented at the event. Contact Jeff Chase at 770-917-1234 or jchase@acworth.org. bit.ly/3w901YO

Kennesaw: 9 a.m. to noon May 30, Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. The Kennesaw Parks and Recreation Department and Crossfit Koinonia are hosting the 2022 Murph Challenge. This annual workout is done all over the globe to honor those who gave all in service to our republic. The “Murph” workout is named for the late Navy SEAL Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy. He posthumously was awarded the U.S. military’s highest decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his actions during the War in Afghanistan that cost him his life on June 28, 2005. This was a favorite workout of his, which he called “Body Armor” - now called “The Murph.” Trainers from Crossfit Koinonia in Kennesaw will guide participants through the workouts, scale them to your fitness level and help track your progress. TheMurphChallenge.com, KoinoniaCrossfit.com or bit.ly/3LcoMrs