May 28 is Marietta deadline for July 4th Parade

The deadline is 5 p.m. May 28 for applicants for Marietta's Let Freedom Ring Parade on July 3. (Courtesy of Marietta)

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Registration is open for the city of Marietta’s Independence Day events and Let Freedom Ring Parade on July 3.

Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department is accepting online applications from school bands, military units, civic organizations, beauty queens, area businesses and others to be a part of this year’s parade.

Parade applicants should apply by 5 p.m. May 28 at bit.ly/3xzUxVs.

“The city of Marietta reserves the ability to cancel any events at any time due to an Executive Order issued by Governor Brian Kemp due to COVID-19 or any other outside factors,” noted Marietta Communications Manager Lindsey Wiles.

Information: Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department at 770-794-5601, mariettaga.gov

