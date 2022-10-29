ajc logo
Marietta’s Veterans Day Parade will be Nov. 11

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
48 minutes ago

The city of Marietta and the Kiwanis Club of Marietta will host the 18th annual Veterans Day Parade at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 on the Marietta Square.

At 11 a.m., the parade will begin at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell St. NE, Marietta; march up towards the Marietta Square and back down Lawrence Street.

Through attending this parade, all living veterans can be honored and those soldiers who have paid the ultimate price in serving the United States of America can be commemorated.

Information: mariettaga.gov

