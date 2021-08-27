Marietta’s Root House Museum plans free day for visitors

The William Root Museum will allow guests free entry all day Sept. 18 as part of an annual cross-country celebration of museums.
The Smithsonian magazine, a monthly journal published by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., hosts the yearly event dubbed Museum Day.
Participating museums will grant free admission to anyone who shows a Museum Day ticket, available online. It’s an ode to Smithsonian museums, which are free for the public every day. Each ticket gets two guests in free.
The Root House, originally built in the 1840s, was restored to Civil War-era appearance in the 1990s and stands today as one of metro Atlanta’s oldest homes. The restored house depicts the life of Hannah and William Root, two of the county’s earliest settlers, and the slaves who lived alongside them on the property.
The Root House is located at 80 N. Marietta Parkway on the outskirts of the Marietta Square. Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society owns and operates the landmark home, which features modern touchscreens, interactive displays, an Antebellum cookhouse and an outdoor garden.
This year’s Museum Day will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Root House. For more information or to see a list of the participating museums, visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday or call the Root House at 770-426-4982.