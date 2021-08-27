Marietta’s Root House Museum plans free day for visitors

The Root House, originally built in the 1840s, was restored to Civil War-era appearance in the 1990s and stands today as one of metro Atlanta’s oldest homes. The restored house depicts the life of Hannah and William Root, two of the county’s earliest settlers, and the slaves who lived alongside them on the property.

The Root House is located at 80 N. Marietta Parkway on the outskirts of the Marietta Square. Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society owns and operates the landmark home, which features modern touchscreens, interactive displays, an Antebellum cookhouse and an outdoor garden.