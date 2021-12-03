Marietta’s newest council member promotes inclusiveness

While discussing his goals for office, Kent often quotes Bible verses or invokes his Christian faith. He acknowledged that his faith will play a strong role in his position as city councilman.

“I’m not a perfect person. We all tend to fall short. But I want to be a person of good character,” he said. “My goal and my prayer is that I can pull this community back together, because it is changing.”

The new councilman has been a real estate agent in metro Atlanta for the past 17 years.

Kent’s father was the first Black mayor of the small southern Virginia town he grew up in. His father instilled in him the value of remaining composed and respectable. He intends to be a measured voice and a “peacemaker” on City Council.

“We want to do what’s best for Marietta,” Kent said. “We want to see Marietta continue to be the gem city that it has been.”