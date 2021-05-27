Marietta’s Glover Park Concert Series begins May 28

Also, concert guests may participate in the “Spirited Award & Table Decorating Contest” presented by Linda Eroh, REALTOR. Judging will take place before each concert from 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. based on outstanding displays, unique style, most spirited, creative costumes and best theme of the evening entertainment. Winners can include groups celebrating graduations, birthdays and holiday themes. There is no cost to participate, and registration is not necessary.

For this year’s Glover Park Concert Series poster, Ted Azriel of Marietta is the featured artist. His art is part of a permanent display in the 500-year-old Fortezza in Montepulciano, Italy and can be found at North Park Gallery on the Marietta Square.

In addition to the city of Marietta, the concert series is produced by the Downtown Marietta Development Authority and Marietta Parks, Recreation and Facilities.

The following sponsors have made the Glover Park Concert Series a free event: Marietta Power and Water, SA White Oil Company, Vinings Bank, Manning Properties, Winnwood Retirement Community, Marietta Business Association, Zaxby’s, Cauthorn, Nohr & Owen, Alston & Bird, Marietta Daily Journal, Marietta Visitors Bureau, Elanders Americas and Pit Stop.

