Marietta to hold public hearing on proposed budget

Marietta will hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 annual budget at 6 p.m. June 2 in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. to receive citizen input.
Web conferencing also is available at tinyurl.com/v9d3mu96 Meeting ID – 132 458 7495 or call (408) 418-9388, according to Marietta Communications Manager Lindsey Wiles.
The proposed budget is available for public review in the City Clerk’s office, 4th floor, City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
A 12-page budget summary is available online at bit.ly/3bSvKTF.
Adoption of the FY2022 Budget is set for 7 p.m. June 9 during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting in the Council Chambers, 205 Lawrence St.
The budget will go into effect on July 1.
Information: mariettaga.gov