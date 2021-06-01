ajc logo
X

Marietta to hold public hearing on proposed budget

June 2 is when Marietta citizens are invited to voice their opinions on the proposed annual budget for 2022 - either in person or online. (Courtesy of Marietta)
June 2 is when Marietta citizens are invited to voice their opinions on the proposed annual budget for 2022 - either in person or online. (Courtesy of Marietta)

Cobb County | 43 minutes ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Marietta will hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 annual budget at 6 p.m. June 2 in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. to receive citizen input.

Web conferencing also is available at tinyurl.com/v9d3mu96 Meeting ID – 132 458 7495 or call (408) 418-9388, according to Marietta Communications Manager Lindsey Wiles.

The proposed budget is available for public review in the City Clerk’s office, 4th floor, City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

A 12-page budget summary is available online at bit.ly/3bSvKTF.

Adoption of the FY2022 Budget is set for 7 p.m. June 9 during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting in the Council Chambers, 205 Lawrence St.

The budget will go into effect on July 1.

Information: mariettaga.gov

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top