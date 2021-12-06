Marietta to hold first hearing on new comp plan on Dec. 8

Marietta city officials will hold their first public hearing regarding the 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update at 5 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Council Chambers, Marietta City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. NE, Marietta.
Purposes of this hearing are to brief the community on the process to develop the comprehensive plan, opportunities for public participation in the plan’s formulation and to obtain input on the proposed planning process.
The city also is launching a survey for the public to take at publicinput.com/CityofMariettaGA#1.
In coming months, the schedule is:
- Online survey through March.
- Steering Committee 1 in January.
- Steering Committee 2 in February.
- Public meeting in March.
- Steering Committee 3 in April.
- Public hearing 2 on Aug. 10.
- Adoption on Oct. 12.
For questions regarding the public hearing or the comprehensive plan update, contact the city’s Planning and Development Specialist Courtney Verdier at 770-794-5717 or by email at cverdier@mariettaga.gov.
