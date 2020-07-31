Marietta Police awarded for helping overdose victims

Besides MPD, the two other finalists were the LaGrange Police Department for a comprehensive group of community outreach programs and this year’s winner, the Oglethorpe Police Department, for collecting, wrapping and distributing 4,800 Christmas gifts.

In addition to the award, the Oglethorpe Police Department received a $1,000 check.

For nonemergency assistance with information about the A.S.S.I.S.T. program or dealing with addiction, email Lieutenant Michael Goins at mgoins@mariettaga.gov or call his office at 770-794-5367.

For a medical emergency, call 911 immediately.

Among local resources are The Zone (recovery) in Marietta at 770-693-5982 or Cobb County Community Services Board (Detox / Mental Health) at 404-794-4857.

Information: mariettaga.gov/1316/ASSIST-Information