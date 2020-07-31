Marietta Police awarded for helping overdose victims

The Marietta Police Department (MPD) A.S.S.I.S.T. program has been chosen as one of three finalists for this year's Dr. Curtis E. McClung Award of Excellence.
Each year the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) honors achievements in innovative programs from its member agencies, according to a statement from MPD.
MPD's A.S.S.I.S.T. program is designed to help residents struggling with drug addiction.
Since its inception a little more than a year ago, the MPD A.S.S.I.S.T. (Active Substance Support Intervention Solution Team) program has responded to more than 40 overdose victims in their homes.
"We are honored to have been selected as a finalist for the Dr. Curtis E. McClung Award of Excellence and remain focused on identifying and implementing new ways to help Marietta residents struggling to break the chains of addiction," said Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn.
Besides MPD, the two other finalists were the LaGrange Police Department for a comprehensive group of community outreach programs and this year’s winner, the Oglethorpe Police Department, for collecting, wrapping and distributing 4,800 Christmas gifts.
In addition to the award, the Oglethorpe Police Department received a $1,000 check.
For nonemergency assistance with information about the A.S.S.I.S.T. program or dealing with addiction, email Lieutenant Michael Goins at mgoins@mariettaga.gov or call his office at 770-794-5367.
For a medical emergency, call 911 immediately.
Among local resources are The Zone (recovery) in Marietta at 770-693-5982 or Cobb County Community Services Board (Detox / Mental Health) at 404-794-4857.
Information: mariettaga.gov/1316/ASSIST-Information