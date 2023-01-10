ajc logo
X

Marietta opens registration for Mid-Winter Break Camp

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
26 minutes ago

Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for its Gem City Mid-Winter Camp on Feb. 20–24 for children ages 6 to 12 at Custer Park Sports and Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way, Marietta.

Price is $75 per camper for Marietta residents or $100 per camper for noncity residents.

Regular camp hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours available for $20 extra per child from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Register in person at the recreation center, by phone at 770-794-5630 or online at bit.ly/3i0xaS3.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC ePaper

2 Good! Coverage of the Georgia national championship in Tuesday ePaper3h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
12h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Former Atlanta councilman Antonio Brown pleads guilty to fraud charge
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Three questions with Kirby Smart: ‘The significance is there’s no blemish’
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Three questions with Kirby Smart: ‘The significance is there’s no blemish’
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DeKalb school board approves $41 million in teacher, staff bonuses
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Acworth

Acworth small business seminar is Jan. 26
Calvary Children’s Home seeks relief houseparents
Performers needed for MLK Day Celebration
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
10h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
12h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top