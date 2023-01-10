Marietta opens registration for Mid-Winter Break Camp

Marietta’s Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for its Gem City Mid-Winter Camp on Feb. 20–24 for children ages 6 to 12 at Custer Park Sports and Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way, Marietta.
Price is $75 per camper for Marietta residents or $100 per camper for noncity residents.
Regular camp hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended hours available for $20 extra per child from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Register in person at the recreation center, by phone at 770-794-5630 or online at bit.ly/3i0xaS3.
