Marietta mulls citizen petitions for safety improvements on residential roads

But some council members felt a petition would be too much of a roadblock for citizens.

“So we’re not coming in until after that person’s had to go out and do all that? People are busy, they’ve got other things,” Ward 1 Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said. “It’s important, but it’s not their job.”

Ward 2 Councilman Griffin Chalfant argued homeowners need to show some level of community support before pressuring City Hall for traffic improvements. He said there have been too many occasions of a single resident demanding stop signs and speed bumps without any consensus from their neighbors.

Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, Ward 6, was okay with the 70% mandate for final approval. She said it was too much to ask citizens to obtain signatures from half their neighbors just to kickstart the process. Cooper Kelly asked Rice to find an alternative for that threshold.

Rice agreed to fine tune the policy proposal before City Council considers it again during its June 7 work session.