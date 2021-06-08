Marietta may delay one-way streets near town square

Both Lawrence and Washington remain two-way roads with a mix of offices and single-family homes. The plan was to convert them both to one-way traffic between Cole and Fairground streets, with Lawrence Street’s traffic flowing west toward Cole Street while Washington Avenue’s traffic funneled east.

The prospect of the one-way roads is now hotly contested. Nearly 150 people attended a May 25 public hearing on the matter inside City Hall. The room was split down the middle with about half for and half against the one-way streets.

At the Monday work session, Ward 5 Councilman Reggie Copeland, who sponsored the one-way measure that passed Sept. 9, opposed delaying its implementation.

“You can’t fix what you will not face and you can’t conquer what you will not confront,” he said.

Copeland later questioned Ward 2 Councilman Griffin Chalfant, who chaired the Public Works committee Aug. 25 when the one-way policy passed that panel unanimously. About two weeks later City Council unanimously passed it.

“Other than the public hearing, how is this any different than what we voted on the first time?” Copeland asked. “What changed all of a sudden.”

“You told us personally that everyone on that whole street, on both those streets, was completely for one-way streets,” Chalfant shot back. “That’s why we voted for it Reggie. We took your word for it.”

Copeland laughed off the suggestion and later denied making the claim. But Ward 3 Councilman Johnny Walker seconded Chalfant’s version of events.

One other change that has emerged since council made its initial decision last year is the opposition that’s emerged, primarily from business leaders and storefront owners along both corridors.

Attorney Steve Woodman, who owns a law firm located on Lawrence Street, sent council members an email Monday indicating he has a petition with 249 signatures of business and homeowners “adamantly opposed” to one-way streets.

But many who favor them say it’s a safety measure to protect pedestrians and bicyclists on the narrow stretches of both roads.