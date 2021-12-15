Marietta honors city employees for 2K service years

Alex G. Newsome Memorial Award for Supervisor of the Year: Justin Rutland. Rutland is a major in the Marietta Police Department. Newsome was an employee of the city for 35 years as superintendent of Electrical Services.

Rising Star Awards: Lonnie Kerr and Emily Zillweger. Kerr is a mail clerk in the Customer Care Department of the Board of Lights and Water. Zillweger is a recreation coordinator in the Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department. This award is presented to full-time employees who have less than two years of full-time service and have made a significant impact in their time with the city.

Another 14 Marietta employees received various pins or certificates for their years of service to Marietta from 40 years to 25 years.

Retiring this year are 19 employees, who served the city for a combined total of 473 years.

Information: www.mariettaga.gov