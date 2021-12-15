Marietta honors city employees for 2K service years

Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin and City Manager Bill Bruton have honored current and recently retired city employees who have served Marietta for 1,868 years.
Bruton also awarded several employees with various citywide awards.
City Manager’s Awards for Exceptional Service: Amanda Rich, Gregorio Velasquez, the Marietta Fire Department and the Marietta Police Department Recruitment Team. Rich is a customer service data specialist in the Customer Care Department and Velasquez is a city service worker-sanitation in the Public Works Department. The Fire Department and its employees volunteered their time and expertise during the construction of the burn building. The MPD Recruitment Team was recognized for its hard work and dedication in hiring efforts for this year.
Darrell Dickerson Marietta First Award: Marc Simmons. The transportation project engineer in the Public Works Department, Simmons was recognized for serving as an ambassador for the city, both internally and externally, and caring about the city and its employees.
2021 Employees of the Year: Jennifer Thorn and Terry Gayle. Thorn is the senior building trades inspector in the Public Works Department. Gayle is a route driver in the Public Works Department. They were singled out by supervisors, peers, citizens and customers of the city of Marietta and Board of Lights and Water for consistently having a professional attitude, providing quality customer service, creating an atmosphere of teamwork, having good attendance and their willingness to serve as role models.
Alex G. Newsome Memorial Award for Supervisor of the Year: Justin Rutland. Rutland is a major in the Marietta Police Department. Newsome was an employee of the city for 35 years as superintendent of Electrical Services.
Rising Star Awards: Lonnie Kerr and Emily Zillweger. Kerr is a mail clerk in the Customer Care Department of the Board of Lights and Water. Zillweger is a recreation coordinator in the Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department. This award is presented to full-time employees who have less than two years of full-time service and have made a significant impact in their time with the city.
Another 14 Marietta employees received various pins or certificates for their years of service to Marietta from 40 years to 25 years.
Retiring this year are 19 employees, who served the city for a combined total of 473 years.
