Marietta gives $500,000 to Habitat for Humanity

The city of Marietta and Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta (HNWMA) are partnering in a first-time, unprecedented partnership to provide six zero-interest affordable homes for city of Marietta and Marietta City School employees.
Through the Marietta Public Service Housing Program, the city is donating six lots, and HNWMA will provide volunteers to build six one- and two-story homes.
The construction of the homes is being funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021.
Of the total $11,180,581 received by the city in ARPA funding, the city committed $500,000 for the Public Service Housing Program and the six lots.
Three homes will be constructed this year, with a maximum sales price of $250,000 each.
The donated lots are 609 and 617 Fraiser St., 136 and 144 Hedges St. and 37 and 106 Griggs St.
“We greatly commend the city of Marietta for recognizing the unrealistic challenges for the average teacher and first responder to buy a family home in today’s real estate market,” said Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity, NW Metro Atlanta.
In December, HNWMA dedicated a Habitat home to a Cobb County school bus driver who worked multiple jobs to earn a home for her three children.
“I am very proud of the way our City Council and staff have utilized funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to benefit our community and our residents who make our city such a wonderful place to live,” said Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin.
Soon the application process will be announced to all employees through the Human Resource Departments of the city and the Marietta City School system.
Applicants are required to have worked one year as a city employee.
Learn more at mariettaga.gov or habitatnwma.org.
