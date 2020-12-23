Marietta gift used for more Christmas lights

More Christmas lights are enhancing the Marietta Square thanks to a $45,000 donation to the city of Marietta from the Downtown Marietta Development Authority (DMDA).
The donation was used to buy additional lighted garland for all of the Square’s pedestrian light poles.
Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin said in a city statement that the partnership between the city and the DMDA is “invaluable to the downtown area and the city as a whole.”
Tumlin said, “COVID has necessitated the cancellation of basically every large event on the Square this year, including, my favorite, the Christmas tree lighting. I’m grateful that our Parks and Rec and BLW departments are still giving us the tree, but we knew we needed to expand our normal Christmas cheer this year.”
He added, “Thankfully, the DMDA saw the same need and has helped us provide more holiday lights for our community this year.”
DMDA Chair Tom Browning said in a statement, “The addition of the lighted garlands will add additional charm to the already magical Christmas ambience of Marietta Square. It’s great to work with the Mayor, City Council and the BLW in making downtown Marietta the ‘go to place’ in Metro Atlanta to enjoy the excitement of the Christmas season.”
Information: mariettaga.gov