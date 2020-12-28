Marietta Fire unveils top designation, two vehicles

This Class 1 designation saves Marietta’s citizens and businesses an average of $100 a year.

The reason is the ISO designation has the potential to lower insurance premium costs to citizens and businesses within the Marietta Fire Department’s jurisdiction.

Additionally, the Marietta Fire Department unveiled two new fire apparatus purchased with 2016 SPLOST funds.

Truck 52, also known as a ladder truck, will replace a 25-year-old ladder apparatus.

This new truck was built to navigate around tight city streets with a compact design and wheelbase.

Fully extended, the aerial stabilizers are only 12 feet wide instead of the previous aerial that required 17 feet of width that restricted positioning on tight fire scenes.

The other vehicle is Squad 55, commonly known as a technical rescue vehicle, replacing a 2007 vehicle which will move to reserve status and continue to serve the city when needed.

This apparatus also was designed with navigation on tight city streets as a priority with improved turning radius and a heavy-duty, single-rear axle that allows for enhanced Technical Rescue Equipment storage.

