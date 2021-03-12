Marietta employees honored for 1650 service years

Alex G. Newsome Memorial Award for Supervisor of the Year: Eric Johnston, foreperson in the Fleet Division of the Public Works Department. Newsome was a Marietta employee for 35 years as superintendent of Electrical Services,

Rising Star Award: Ian Murray, city service worker in the Sanitation Division of the Public Works Department, and Matthew Cole, police officer in the Police Department

The following city employees received various pins for their years of service to Marietta;

35 years of service: Shane Cantrell of BLW Electrical, Michael Goins of Police, Troye Huebner of BLW Water, Tim Milligan of Police and Robin Priest of BLW Electrical.

30 years of service: Marty Ferrell of Police, Steve Graham of BLW Electrical, James Mathis of Public Works and James Wells of BLW Water.

25 years of service: Rich Buss of Parks, Recreation and Facilities; Steve Campisi of Police, Grant Foster of Police, Lavander Hines of BLW Water, Tom Jones of BLW Water, Kim Kucy of BLW Customer Care, Tim Nalley of Fire, Grant Pearson of Fire, Mike Vickers of Fire and Bobby Watson of BLW Electrical.

Retiring last year were 28 more employees who have served the city for a combined total of 661 years.

