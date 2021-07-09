Marietta Cobb Museum of Art to hold annual juried exhibition Saturday

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art will stage a grand opening Saturday for its annual juried art exhibition.
The exhibit, dubbed “Metro Montage XXI,” will showcase artwork from all genre, styles and techniques. The art competition will feature a collection of more than 100 paintings, drawings, photographs, digital renderings and other artworks from contemporary artists across the nation.
The exhibit runs through Sept. 5, putting varying works of diversity and skill on display.
The Museum of Art will host an opening night reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 30 Atlanta Street SE in downtown Marietta. The event will feature a cash bar and refreshments catered by Carriage House Catering.
An anonymous panel of jurors selected first-, second- and third-place winners as well as two honorable mentions. The winning artworks will be announced during Saturday’s grand opening.
Admission is free for members and $10 for non-members. Tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, visit mariettacobbartmuseum.org.