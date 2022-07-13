Marietta Campmeeting is July 15-24

The Marietta Campmeeting will meet July 15-24 at 2301 Roswell Road, Marietta.
This year’s theme will be Romans 15:13: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him.”
Several speakers and singers will be at the site where revival services have been held for 10 days every July since 1837.
Daily services will be held at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Around the arbor, 23 cabins form a half circle.
The cabins, or “tents” as they are known, range from small buildings with sawdust floors and no bathrooms to numerous bedroom, two-bathroom cabins.
The schedule includes worship services, a picnic, a watermelon cutting, children’s church, an ice cream social, a red-back revival singing and Communion Sunday.
For more information, visit facebook.com/MariettaCampmeeting or MariettaCampmeeting.org/history.
