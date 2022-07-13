BreakingNews
Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in prison in fraud case
ajc logo
X

Marietta Campmeeting is July 15-24

Since 1837, the Marietta Campmeeting has met at 2301 Roswell Road, Marietta, with a variety of pastors and singers in a nondenominational setting. (Courtesy of Marietta Campmeeting)

Combined ShapeCaption
Since 1837, the Marietta Campmeeting has met at 2301 Roswell Road, Marietta, with a variety of pastors and singers in a nondenominational setting. (Courtesy of Marietta Campmeeting)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
29 minutes ago

The Marietta Campmeeting will meet July 15-24 at 2301 Roswell Road, Marietta.

This year’s theme will be Romans 15:13: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him.”

Several speakers and singers will be at the site where revival services have been held for 10 days every July since 1837.

Daily services will be held at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Around the arbor, 23 cabins form a half circle.

The cabins, or “tents” as they are known, range from small buildings with sawdust floors and no bathrooms to numerous bedroom, two-bathroom cabins.

The schedule includes worship services, a picnic, a watermelon cutting, children’s church, an ice cream social, a red-back revival singing and Communion Sunday.

For more information, visit facebook.com/MariettaCampmeeting or MariettaCampmeeting.org/history.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Campaign misstep? Herschel Walker’s strategy — double down20h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
2h ago
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year
6h ago
Transgender woman files discrimination lawsuit against Decatur Chick-fil-A
21h ago
Transgender woman files discrimination lawsuit against Decatur Chick-fil-A
21h ago
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ with Adam Driver coming to shoot in Georgia
2h ago
The Latest
Mableton nonprofit hosts July 23 giveaway
21h ago
Cobb County courts reinstate mask mandate as COVID cases rise
Learn about homeschooling in Cobb July 28-30
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top