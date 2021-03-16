Marietta approves senior apartments

The Marietta City Council approved the rezoning on March 10 of a four-story residential development for senior citizens.
Opposed was Councilman Joseph R. Goldstein and abstaining was Councilman Reggie Copeland.
In favor were Councilwomen Michelle Cooper Kelly and Cheryl Richardson and Councilmen Grif Chalfant, Andy Morris and Johnny Walker.
The rezoning is for 2.27 acres at 343 Roselane St. and 361 Petty Drive from Office Institutional to Residential High Rise.
For senior citizens ages 55+, the rentals will be developed by the Marietta Housing Authority and PDC Land Acquisition near WellStar Kennestone Hospital.
Monthly rental rates will be $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,050 for a two-bedroom apartment.
Among the amenities will be a community garden, a library, computer stations, a beauty parlor and a fitness center.
Information: mariettaga.gov