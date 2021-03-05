Marietta approves development of historic vacant lot

Councilman Johnny Walker, who said he grew up close to that area, recalls this lot as the “last, little piece of property on what used to be the fairgrounds.”

Rosen said a five-foot sidewalk will be installed along Fairgate Road and the site will be landscaped and fenced.

As for the townhouses, Rosen said they will be limited to a $200,000 range of 1200 to 1500 square feet.

They will include two-car garages with decorative carriage-style doors and four-sided architecture with a combination of stacked stone, brick and hardiplank, Rosen added.

For the 10,000-square-foot common area, there will be a playground and a firepit, he said.

Information: mariettaga.gov/838/Council-Videos