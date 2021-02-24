Marietta allows home delivery of alcoholic beverages

The Marietta City Council now allows for the home delivery of alcoholic beverages by certain businesses.
Since last year, Georgia allows certain businesses to provide these home deliveries, according to Marietta Communications Manager Lindsey Wiles in a Feb. 17 statement.
These businesses include grocery stores, gas stations/convenience stores, retail package stores, restaurants, brewpubs, bars and other appropriately licensed establishments.
Only retail package stores are permitted to deliver distilled spirits, and alcoholic beverage manufacturers are excluded from home delivery, she noted.
The only eligible delivery drivers are employees of the licensed establishment or a third-party service with a contractual relationship with the licensed establishment, according to Georgia Department of Revenue regulations.
These drivers must meet other qualifications, which include passing a training certification that is valid for two years.
All alcohol must be delivered in unopened packages to adults over the age of 21, Wiles said.
Only businesses with a city of Marietta Business License may deliver within city limits, and Marietta businesses may not deliver outside city limits, she added.
Information: Marietta Business License Division at 770-794-5520, mariettaga.gov