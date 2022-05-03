Man dies after being found unresponsive in Cobb jail cell

Joshua Capes, 48, was arrested by Cobb police April 24 and booked into the jail on felony drug possession charges. Eight days into his confinement, the Kennesaw man was found unresponsive during a mandatory cell check and sheriff’s deputies immediately began providing medical care, according to the Cobb sheriff’s office.

They were able to revive Capes before he was taken to a hospital, where he died late Monday surrounded by his family, a sheriff’s spokesman said.