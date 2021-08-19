Homeless inmate dies at Cobb County jail, GBI investigates

The Georgia Bureau is investigating the death of an inmate at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center died Wednesday after being rushed to an area hospital bleeding and vomiting, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
The transient man was booked into the detention center Monday. He told jailers he suffered from stage IV throat and stomach cancer and facility personnel transferred him to the infirmary for observation.
When his condition worsened Wednesday, an ambulance rushed the man from the jail to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta. He died there Wednesday night.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Saba Long said it marked the third inmate death this year. An inmate awaiting extradition to Colorado, where he faced multiple felonies of a sexual nature, died April 29 a day after he was found unconscious inside the jail after trying to commit suicide.
Another inmate died March 21 less than 24 hours after being booked into the jail for criminal trespassing. The man was placed in a holding cell after he became combative and attacked deputies. The Sheriff’s Office at the time said he appeared to be under the influence. Long said Thursday that has not been confirmed and investigators are still awaiting a final pathology report.
Neither of those inmates’ names have been released.
At least 13 inmates housed at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center have died since December 2018. Some have resulted in lawsuits. Family members, activists and civil rights organizations have in the past criticized the jail’s staffing levels and the medical care provided to detainees.
Following a public outcry over conditions at the jail, then-District Attorney Joyette Holmes asked the U.S. Department of Justice to step in and conduct an external probe of the inmate deaths.
On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office did not immediately release the name of the most recently deceased inmate, citing next of kin notification. An agency statement said deputies were having difficulties contacting the man’s immediate family because he gave false information during booking.
Sheriff Craig Owens has called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to conduct an independent investigation. Owens pledged to have the GBI investigate all inmate deaths at the jail when he took office in January.
A GBI spokesperson on Thursday confirmed that the state agency is investigating the inmate’s death.
The Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation to ensure all of the jail’s protocols were followed.