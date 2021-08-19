Homeless inmate dies at Cobb County jail, GBI investigates

Neither of those inmates’ names have been released.

At least 13 inmates housed at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center have died since December 2018. Some have resulted in lawsuits. Family members, activists and civil rights organizations have in the past criticized the jail’s staffing levels and the medical care provided to detainees.

Following a public outcry over conditions at the jail, then-District Attorney Joyette Holmes asked the U.S. Department of Justice to step in and conduct an external probe of the inmate deaths.

On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office did not immediately release the name of the most recently deceased inmate, citing next of kin notification. An agency statement said deputies were having difficulties contacting the man’s immediate family because he gave false information during booking.

Sheriff Craig Owens has called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to conduct an independent investigation. Owens pledged to have the GBI investigate all inmate deaths at the jail when he took office in January.

A GBI spokesperson on Thursday confirmed that the state agency is investigating the inmate’s death.

The Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal investigation to ensure all of the jail’s protocols were followed.