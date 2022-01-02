Man charged after head-on Cobb crash kills driver on New Year’s Day, cops say

Robert Godhigh, 30, of Dallas, is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and improper passing.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Dallas Acworth Highway near Autumn View Drive. Godhigh was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe southbound on the roadway with a passenger when he tried to pass a Ford Escape that was also traveling southbound, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said.