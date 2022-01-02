Man charged after head-on Cobb crash kills driver on New Year’s Day, cops say

A man was killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day after another driver hit him head-on along a Cobb County roadway, police said.
Robert Godhigh, 30, of Dallas, is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and improper passing.
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Dallas Acworth Highway near Autumn View Drive. Godhigh was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe southbound on the roadway with a passenger when he tried to pass a Ford Escape that was also traveling southbound, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said.
When Godhigh entered the northbound lane to go around the car, he crashed head-on into a Ford Focus driven by 30-year-old Jermain Wilkins of Cartersville, Delk confirmed. After the initial crash, Godhigh’s car also hit the rear corner of the Ford Escape, he added.
Wilkins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County medical examiner, Delk said. Godhigh and his passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver and passenger in the Ford Escape were not injured.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author