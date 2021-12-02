ajc logo
X

Man accused of 2 robberies arrested outside Marietta bank

The suspect was met by police officers outside a Bank of America on Cherokee Street and quickly arrested, according to police.
Caption
The suspect was met by police officers outside a Bank of America on Cherokee Street and quickly arrested, according to police.

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

A suspected bank robber was thousands of dollars richer for the few minutes it took him to leave a Marietta bank Wednesday afternoon and enter the parking lot.

He was met by police officers outside a Bank of America on Cherokee Street and quickly arrested, according to police. Investigators believe John Chavis, 35, of Smyrna, was also responsible for an earlier robbery at a Wells Fargo on Roswell Street.

Chavis was carrying “several thousand dollars in stolen U.S. currency” when he was arrested, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.

“According to bank employees, Chavis entered the bank just after 3:30 p.m. and showed a note to a teller threatening violence if they did not give him $5,000,” McPhilamy said in a news release. “He kept one hand under a towel and motioned as though he was holding a handgun.”

While one bank employee handed over the cash, others activated the silent alarm, he said. Chavis was taken into custody in the parking lot without incident, despite refusing to comply with officers’ verbal commands, according to McPhilamy.

He is also charged in the earlier robbery at Wells Fargo, where the suspect was able to leave the building before bank employees could call 911. He is being held without bond in the Cobb County jail on multiple charges of robbery by intimidation.

McPhilamy credited Chavis’ quick arrest to the Marietta Police Department’s holiday season crime prevention plan, which implements crime deterrent strategies and trains officers to improve responses.

About the Author

ajc.com

Chelsea Prince
Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team. She joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2018 after covering crime and public safety for the Henry Herald and the Clayton News Daily. A native of St. Louis and a graduate of Emory University, Chelsea lives in Tucker and serves at a local church.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Flooded Cobb County homeowners get chance to sound off at Thursday meeting
3h ago
Georgia attorney general seeks ‘maximum allocation’ from opioid distributors
22h ago
Cobb food assistance programs still operating
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top