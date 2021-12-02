Man accused of 2 robberies arrested outside Marietta bank

A suspected bank robber was thousands of dollars richer for the few minutes it took him to leave a Marietta bank Wednesday afternoon and enter the parking lot.
He was met by police officers outside a Bank of America on Cherokee Street and quickly arrested, according to police. Investigators believe John Chavis, 35, of Smyrna, was also responsible for an earlier robbery at a Wells Fargo on Roswell Street.
Chavis was carrying “several thousand dollars in stolen U.S. currency” when he was arrested, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.
“According to bank employees, Chavis entered the bank just after 3:30 p.m. and showed a note to a teller threatening violence if they did not give him $5,000,” McPhilamy said in a news release. “He kept one hand under a towel and motioned as though he was holding a handgun.”
While one bank employee handed over the cash, others activated the silent alarm, he said. Chavis was taken into custody in the parking lot without incident, despite refusing to comply with officers’ verbal commands, according to McPhilamy.
He is also charged in the earlier robbery at Wells Fargo, where the suspect was able to leave the building before bank employees could call 911. He is being held without bond in the Cobb County jail on multiple charges of robbery by intimidation.
McPhilamy credited Chavis’ quick arrest to the Marietta Police Department’s holiday season crime prevention plan, which implements crime deterrent strategies and trains officers to improve responses.
