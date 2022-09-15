Mableton group hosts first Economic Development Summit

The day will include four general business sessions and two workshop options with industry leaders, financial institutions, business consultants, agency officials, local businesses, policy and decision makers.

Among the business leaders at the summit will be former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes, Britt Fleck from Georgia Power, Cassius Butts of CFB Advisors LLC and the former U.S. Small Business administrator, Dana Johnson of the Cobb Chamber, Karen Bremer of the Georgia Restaurant Association and Nelson Jeter from the Development Authority of Cobb County.