Mableton group hosts first Economic Development Summit

The Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC) will host its first Economic Development Summit: Stronger Together—Bridging the Gap to Growth from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Riverside EpiCenter,135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, with free parking.
The day will include four general business sessions and two workshop options with industry leaders, financial institutions, business consultants, agency officials, local businesses, policy and decision makers.
Among the business leaders at the summit will be former Georgia Governor Roy Barnes, Britt Fleck from Georgia Power, Cassius Butts of CFB Advisors LLC and the former U.S. Small Business administrator, Dana Johnson of the Cobb Chamber, Karen Bremer of the Georgia Restaurant Association and Nelson Jeter from the Development Authority of Cobb County.
“The summit is for committed individuals who are starting new businesses or transforming existing ones,” according to a MIC statement, “to promote efforts for comprehensive revitalization and sustainability within Mableton’s diverse community.”
Mableton is located in an Opportunity Zone, a federal designation that encourages economic growth and job creation with incentives for private capital to invest in areas such as South Cobb.
Registration for the summit can be completed at mableton.org/economic-development-summit.
The per-person cost is $50, including breakfast and lunch.
MIC is “an all-volunteer, nonpartisan, nonprofit community civic organization working to promote activities, enhance communication and facilitate initiatives that will benefit the welfare of the community and its spirit as a group focused on people, community services and economic development,” according to the MIC statement.
For more information about MIC programs and membership, visit mableton.org.
