Lockheed Martin wins Chattahoochee Tech award

One of the largest employers in Cobb County, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company.

The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation initiated the SPARK Workforce Awards in 2019 “to honor those who have actively supported Chattahoochee Tech students and college programs through significant and meaningful contributions that change lives and support workforce development,” according to the statement.

Chattahoochee Tech awards certificates, diplomas and associate degrees in more than 50 programs of study for students to become highly skilled professionals in some of the nation’s fastest-growing, high-demand career fields.

A Unit of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), Chattahoochee Tech is the largest technical college in the state, with eight campus locations serving the counties of Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Gilmer, Paulding and Pickens.

The college also offers customized workforce training, continuing education classes and adult education programs that include free GED and HiSET preparation.

Information: ChattahoocheeTech.edu