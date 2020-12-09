Lockheed Martin wins Chattahoochee Tech award

The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation has presented Lockheed Martin with the 2020 SPARK Workforce Benefactor of the Year award, honoring the Marietta company’s significant role in helping Chattahoochee Tech students while serving local workforce development needs.
As one of the college’s most steadfast contributors for nearly 25 years, Lockheed Martin has provided annual scholarships for Chattahoochee Tech students who are studying to become skilled professionals in essential and high-demand career fields, according to a Chattahoochee Technical College statement.
An endowment established by Lockheed Martin will allow students to receive scholarships for many years to come, “further creating a legacy of student support and workforce development,” the statement added.
“In supporting our students, Lockheed Martin is supporting workforce development in the community,” said Chattahoochee Tech President Dr. Ron Newcomb.
“They are ensuring that students can continue with an education that prepares them to become the highly skilled graduates needed in today’s workforce,” Newcomb added.
One of the largest employers in Cobb County, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company.
The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation initiated the SPARK Workforce Awards in 2019 “to honor those who have actively supported Chattahoochee Tech students and college programs through significant and meaningful contributions that change lives and support workforce development,” according to the statement.
Chattahoochee Tech awards certificates, diplomas and associate degrees in more than 50 programs of study for students to become highly skilled professionals in some of the nation’s fastest-growing, high-demand career fields.
A Unit of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), Chattahoochee Tech is the largest technical college in the state, with eight campus locations serving the counties of Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Gilmer, Paulding and Pickens.
The college also offers customized workforce training, continuing education classes and adult education programs that include free GED and HiSET preparation.
Information: ChattahoocheeTech.edu