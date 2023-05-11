Learn about trains in Marietta on May 20

“Choo, Choo, Trains” will be the monthly Pop-In topic at the Marietta History Center, 1 Depot St., Marietta from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 20.
Pop-Ins provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts on the third Saturday of every month.
Thanks to a private donor, the museum is able to offer this event for free to the community.
In addition to a storytime and a book signing, Bach 2 Rock will offer two music classes and a performance - all about trains.
For more information, call 770-794-5710 or visit MariettaHistory.org.
