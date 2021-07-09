ajc logo
Kittens for adoption at animal refuge in Marietta

Best Friends in Atlanta, an animal sanctuary in Marietta, will have 20 kittens for adoption Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Photo provided/Best Friends in Atlanta)
Cobb County
By Matt Bruce, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Best Friends in Atlanta, a sanctuary for foster pets in Marietta, will have about 20 kittens up for adoption Saturday.

The event will be at from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Best Friends’ new foster center, 1692 Oak St. SE. Kittens will be adopted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hopefuls interested in taking a kitty home should bring a valid driver’s license or ID. There’s a $50 adoption fee that includes the cost of vaccination, spay/neutering and microchipping the cats.

For more information or to see the kittens available for adoption, visit bestfriendsatl.org.

Best Friends in Atlanta, an animal sanctuary in Marietta, will have 20 kittens for adoption Saturday, July 10, 2021. (Photo provided/Best Friends in Atlanta)
