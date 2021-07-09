Kittens for adoption at animal refuge in Marietta

The event will be at from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Best Friends’ new foster center, 1692 Oak St. SE. Kittens will be adopted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hopefuls interested in taking a kitty home should bring a valid driver’s license or ID. There’s a $50 adoption fee that includes the cost of vaccination, spay/neutering and microchipping the cats.

For more information or to see the kittens available for adoption, visit bestfriendsatl.org.