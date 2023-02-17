Kennesaw’s Touch-A-Truck, Summer Camp Expo are March 4

Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department is still seeking unique vehicles for display.

Interested parties are encouraged to call 770-422-9714 or complete the interest form at kennesaw-ga.gov/touchatruck.

To sign up for a volunteer shift, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog and view the volunteer opportunities under the “Special Events” tab.

In conjunction with Touch-A-Truck, Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host its annual Summer Camp Expo, which is an open-house style event for the community to learn about the city’s summer camps.

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation hosts a variety of camps on-site, including Camp Venture, which is the city’s Summer Day Camp.

Camp instructors will be on-site, so attendees can meet them and learn more about the camps offered.

Those who register on-site will be eligible to receive a 10% early-bird discount on their registration.

Parks & Recreation staff also will be available to discuss summer job opportunities for a summer camp director, assistant director, counselors, splash pad leads and attendants.

For more information, call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.