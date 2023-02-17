Kennesaw’s Touch-A-Truck, Summer Camp Expo are March 4

Kennesaw’s Touch-A-Truck and Summer Camp Expo will return 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 4 at Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive, Kennesaw.
With free admission, Touch-A-Truck will be hosted by Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation, Public Works and Police Departments.
Children can view larger-than-life trucks, heavy construction and public safety equipment, cool cars and specialty vehicles and participate in a variety of children’s activities.
Attendees can meet vehicle owners and operators while touching, climbing on and interacting with this transportation exhibition.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department is still seeking unique vehicles for display.
Interested parties are encouraged to call 770-422-9714 or complete the interest form at kennesaw-ga.gov/touchatruck.
To sign up for a volunteer shift, visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog and view the volunteer opportunities under the “Special Events” tab.
In conjunction with Touch-A-Truck, Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host its annual Summer Camp Expo, which is an open-house style event for the community to learn about the city’s summer camps.
Kennesaw Parks & Recreation hosts a variety of camps on-site, including Camp Venture, which is the city’s Summer Day Camp.
Camp instructors will be on-site, so attendees can meet them and learn more about the camps offered.
Those who register on-site will be eligible to receive a 10% early-bird discount on their registration.
Parks & Recreation staff also will be available to discuss summer job opportunities for a summer camp director, assistant director, counselors, splash pad leads and attendants.
For more information, call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
About the Author