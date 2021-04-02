Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens opens exhibit

Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ permanent sculpture collection includes 31 outdoor pieces, representing international, national and regional artists.

In May, the permanent collection will be joined by a temporary outdoor exhibit, featuring sculptures formed by students in the Master Craftsman Program at Kennesaw State University.

Smith-Gilbert Gardens will feature Doug Pisik in this year’s Art Blooms exhibit.

His piece, Morph, is an interactive wooden sculpture that will be available to visitors.

Pisik is a nationally recognized artist and master woodworker who specializes in creating sculptures, 3D wall pieces and intricate art boxes with complex designs both inside and out.

Art Blooms is included with regular garden admission of $10 for general admission, $8 for seniors (ages 65+), $5 for youths (ages 3-17 with family), military and university students and free for children (ages 2 and younger with family) and SGG members.

Weekly timed tickets for Art Blooms are now available at SmithGilbertGardens.com.