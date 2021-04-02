Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens opens exhibit

During April and May, Smith-Gilbert Gardens in Kennesaw invites the community to view selected pieces from the permanent sculpture collection in a new way - surrounded by more than 10,000 daffodil blooms planted in unique patterns.
Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, is owned by the city of Kennesaw.
Art Blooms is presented by the Cobb EMC Community Foundation.
This two-month exhibit will include a series of weekend artists’ demonstrations and workshops, according to Kennesaw Communication and Engagement Manager Becca Graham.
On Saturdays, Art Ambassadors will be on-site to share behind-the-scenes stories of the artists and sculptures.
Smith-Gilbert Gardens’ permanent sculpture collection includes 31 outdoor pieces, representing international, national and regional artists.
In May, the permanent collection will be joined by a temporary outdoor exhibit, featuring sculptures formed by students in the Master Craftsman Program at Kennesaw State University.
Smith-Gilbert Gardens will feature Doug Pisik in this year’s Art Blooms exhibit.
His piece, Morph, is an interactive wooden sculpture that will be available to visitors.
Pisik is a nationally recognized artist and master woodworker who specializes in creating sculptures, 3D wall pieces and intricate art boxes with complex designs both inside and out.
Art Blooms is included with regular garden admission of $10 for general admission, $8 for seniors (ages 65+), $5 for youths (ages 3-17 with family), military and university students and free for children (ages 2 and younger with family) and SGG members.
Weekly timed tickets for Art Blooms are now available at SmithGilbertGardens.com.