Kennesaw Valentine’s Dance Party is Feb. 4

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

Kennesaw Parks and Recreation is hosting the “Out of This World” Valentine’s Dance Party from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 4.

The Ben Robertson Community Center’s Banquet Hall, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw will be transformed into outer space.

Favorite tunes will be spun by a professional DJ.

There also will be crafts, lawn games in the lobby, coloring and group games like limbo.

This family-friendly event will feature an “all-you-can-eat” dinner and dessert bar and plenty of photo opportunities.

All adults must be accompanied by a child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Seating will be reserved, so list all members of your party in your registration.

Until 3 p.m. Feb. 3, advance tickets of $15 per person can be purchased online at bit.ly/3QO7Pry or at the Ben Robertson Community Center.

Children 2 and under do not need a ticket if they will be sitting in a lap.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/ValentinesDanceParty, send an email to KennesawParksAndRecDept@kennesaw-ga.gov or call Kennesaw Parks and Recreation at 770-422-9714.

