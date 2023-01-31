Kennesaw Valentine’s Dance Party is Feb. 4

Kennesaw Parks and Recreation is hosting the “Out of This World” Valentine’s Dance Party from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 4.
The Ben Robertson Community Center’s Banquet Hall, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw will be transformed into outer space.
Favorite tunes will be spun by a professional DJ.
There also will be crafts, lawn games in the lobby, coloring and group games like limbo.
This family-friendly event will feature an “all-you-can-eat” dinner and dessert bar and plenty of photo opportunities.
All adults must be accompanied by a child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Seating will be reserved, so list all members of your party in your registration.
Until 3 p.m. Feb. 3, advance tickets of $15 per person can be purchased online at bit.ly/3QO7Pry or at the Ben Robertson Community Center.
Children 2 and under do not need a ticket if they will be sitting in a lap.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/ValentinesDanceParty, send an email to KennesawParksAndRecDept@kennesaw-ga.gov or call Kennesaw Parks and Recreation at 770-422-9714.
