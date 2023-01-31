Kennesaw Valentine’s Dance Party is Feb. 4

All adults must be accompanied by a child, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Seating will be reserved, so list all members of your party in your registration.

Until 3 p.m. Feb. 3, advance tickets of $15 per person can be purchased online at bit.ly/3QO7Pry or at the Ben Robertson Community Center.

Children 2 and under do not need a ticket if they will be sitting in a lap.

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/ValentinesDanceParty, send an email to KennesawParksAndRecDept@kennesaw-ga.gov or call Kennesaw Parks and Recreation at 770-422-9714.