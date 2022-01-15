Kennesaw Valentine’s Dance arriving on Feb. 5

Kennesaw’s Valentine’s Dance Party: Totally Tiki Luau will be held from 6 - 9 p.m. on Feb. 5.
Guests are invited to wear their wackiest Hawaiian wear and dance the night away at the Ben Robertson Community Center’s Banquet Hall, 2753 Roberts Drive, Kennesaw, which will be transformed into a colorful and tropical luau dance party.
Tickets are $15 per person for this family-friendly event that will include an “all-you-can-eat” dinner and dessert bar, as well as plenty of memorable photo opportunities and a professional DJ.
All adults must be accompanied by a child.
While seating will be open, tables will be reserved for parties of six or more.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the Ben Robertson Community Center.
Advance purchase is required.
Tickets are nonrefundable after Jan. 31.
For information, visit bit.ly/3tknx48.
