Kennesaw Valentine’s Dance arriving on Feb. 5

Guests are invited to wear their wackiest Hawaiian wear and dance the night away at the Ben Robertson Community Center’s Banquet Hall, 2753 Roberts Drive, Kennesaw, which will be transformed into a colorful and tropical luau dance party.

Tickets are $15 per person for this family-friendly event that will include an “all-you-can-eat” dinner and dessert bar, as well as plenty of memorable photo opportunities and a professional DJ.