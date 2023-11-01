Kennesaw to honor military, veterans at free luncheon

All veterans and active-duty military are invited to attend, and guests are welcome.

No identification and no registration will be required.

The program will include greetings from Mayor Derek Easterling, a guest speaker, a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and the POW/MIA recognition ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304.

Luncheon sponsors are Safer Window, Ryan Family Chiropractic and Williams Elleby Law Firm.

For more information, call Kennesaw Parks and Recreation at 770-422-9714 or visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation.