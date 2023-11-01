Kennesaw to honor military, veterans at free luncheon

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
33 minutes ago

Kennesaw city officials will honor the service of past and present military members with a free luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw.

All veterans and active-duty military are invited to attend, and guests are welcome.

No identification and no registration will be required.

The program will include greetings from Mayor Derek Easterling, a guest speaker, a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and the POW/MIA recognition ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304.

Luncheon sponsors are Safer Window, Ryan Family Chiropractic and Williams Elleby Law Firm.

For more information, call Kennesaw Parks and Recreation at 770-422-9714 or visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John sells Atlanta condo for $7.225 million, 45% above asking price17m ago

Credit: custom

CDC: Georgia’s infant mortality increase is among the worst in U.S.
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jewish communities in Georgia gather to support college students
1h ago

Credit: DataBank

$2 billion data center to join Atlanta’s fast-growing online storage industry
2h ago

Credit: DataBank

$2 billion data center to join Atlanta’s fast-growing online storage industry
2h ago

3 dead, including infant and teen, in DeKalb crash involving tractor-trailer
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Acworth

Acworth Police host Safe-O-Ween on Oct. 31
Celebration for veterans planned in Marietta on Nov. 4
Smyrna recreational survey concludes Oct. 26
Featured

AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
23m ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip hop
5h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top