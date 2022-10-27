Kennesaw to honor military, veterans at free luncheon

Kennesaw city officials will honor the service of military members - past and present - with a free lunch at noon Nov. 11 at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw.
All veterans and active-duty military are invited to attend, and guests are welcome.
No identification will be required.
A small program will include acknowledgments from Mayor Derek Easterling, a guest speaker, a presentation of colors by the North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and the POW/MIA recognition ceremony by the North Cobb American Legion Post 304.
This year’s Veterans Day Luncheon is presented by the North Cobb Rotary Club.
Lunch will be presented by Copeland’s of Kennesaw.
Curbside to-go meals will be available, but registration for those meals must be made at secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIxMzU4NzY.
No registration is required to attend this event at the Community Center.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.
