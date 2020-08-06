Kennesaw to hold hearings on tax rates

The final hearing will be followed by the vote of the Kennesaw City Council at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

All of the meetings will be held at the Council Chambers, Kennesaw City Hall, 2529 J. O. Stephenson Ave., Kennesaw.

These tentative increases will result in a millage rate of 8 mills for M&O and 1.5 mills for Bond, an increase of .517 mills for M&O and .09 mills for Bond.

Without these increases, the millage rate will be no more than 7.483 mills for M&O and 1.41 mills for Bond.

The proposed annual tax increases for a residence with a fair market value of $225,000 are about $47 more for M&O and an $8 increase for Bond.

For nonhomestead property with a fair market value of $425,000, the annual increases would be $88 more for M&O and $15 extra for Bond.

Information: https://www.kennesaw-ga.gov/press-release-announcing-property-tax-increase