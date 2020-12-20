Kennesaw strengthens cyber-security software

Kennesaw City Council members recently purchased software for cyber-security email threat detection and anti-phishing training for nearly $33,499.
The city will add this state-of-the-art ProofPoint software to its current programs of antivirus protection, anti-spam, content filters and multiple firewalls, according to the city’s Information Technology Department. Also, this new software will enhance and bolster the protection of its users against ongoing cyber threats and attack.
This software is in the approved Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
Information: kennesaw.novusagenda.com/AgendaPublic