Kennesaw presents Hanukkah, Christmas events

Kennesaw will be the site of a variety of Hanukkah and Christmas happenings, beginning Dec. 2.
They include:
City of Kennesaw Menorah Lighting with Chabad of Kennesaw. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 2. Depot Park, 2820 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. On this fifth night of Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish holiday commemorates the Jewish Maccabees’ military victory over Syrian-Greek oppression more than 2,000 years ago. During Hanukkah, Jews across the world celebrate the miracle of light that burnt for eight days out of a single day’s worth of oil found in the Temple. One Hanukkah candle is lit the first night, and an additional candle is lit each successive night. The holiday is a celebration of religious freedom and hope. kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-event/menorah-lighting
New: Kennesaw Depot Park Holiday Walk Art Contest. Dec. 3-27. Depot Park, 2820 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. View the holiday-themed decor made by community members. kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-event/depot-park-holiday-walk-art-contest/all
Breakfast with Santa. 8-9:15 a.m. and 10-11:15 a.m. Dec. 4. $6/person, free for children ages 2 and younger as long as they sit on an adult’s lap. Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw. Hosts are the Kennesaw-Acworth Optimist Club and Kennesaw Parks & Rec. Enjoy an “all-you-care-to-eat” breakfast of pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and table-to-table visits with Santa. Reservations: kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-event/breakfast-with-santa
New: The Kennesaw Holiday Market. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Downtown Kennesaw. Hosts are the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority and Kennesaw Art & Culture Commission. Merchandise is handmade/crafted, locally produced and suitable for holiday gifts. kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-event/kennesaw-holiday-market
Kennesaw’s A Day with Santa and Parade. 2-7 p.m. Dec. 4. Main Street, downtown Kennesaw. The parade route will start at Adams Park, left on Watts Drive, left on Main Street (headed north), to Park Drive and a left on Park Drive (back into Adams Park).
Road closures will be Park Drive, Dallas Street, Whitfield Place, Moon Station Road, J. O. Stephenson Avenue and Watts Drive.
Besides Santa, the 2 p.m. parade will include marching bands, decorated floats, vintage cars and colorfully costumed characters. Then from 3-7 p.m. on Main Street, there will be free snow tubing, inflatables, amusements, children’s crafts, visits with Santa, stage entertainment, a screening of “Elf” and a holiday market. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6 p.m. bit.ly/3nJ1QaH
All Aboard for Holiday Fun. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11. $5 to $10, free for children ages 2 and younger. The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. “The Polar Express” movie will be screened at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a reading of the book at 1 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Craft and educational tables will be set up throughout the day. kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-event/all-aboard-for-holiday-fun, SouthernMuseum.org/events/month/2021-12
Big Chicken Chorus: “We Need a Little Christmas.” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Free but donations welcome. Towne View Baptist Church, 950 Shiloh Road, Kennesaw. BigChickenChorus.org Advance registration: bit.ly/3HwFi4Y
Wreaths Across America. 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 18. Kennesaw City Cemetery, 3000 Cemetery St. kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-event/wreaths-across-america Sponsor veterans’ wreaths at donate.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.
