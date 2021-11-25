Kennesaw presents Hanukkah, Christmas events

New: The Kennesaw Holiday Market. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Downtown Kennesaw. Hosts are the Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority and Kennesaw Art & Culture Commission. Merchandise is handmade/crafted, locally produced and suitable for holiday gifts. kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-event/kennesaw-holiday-market

Kennesaw’s A Day with Santa and Parade. 2-7 p.m. Dec. 4. Main Street, downtown Kennesaw. The parade route will start at Adams Park, left on Watts Drive, left on Main Street (headed north), to Park Drive and a left on Park Drive (back into Adams Park).

Road closures will be Park Drive, Dallas Street, Whitfield Place, Moon Station Road, J. O. Stephenson Avenue and Watts Drive.

Besides Santa, the 2 p.m. parade will include marching bands, decorated floats, vintage cars and colorfully costumed characters. Then from 3-7 p.m. on Main Street, there will be free snow tubing, inflatables, amusements, children’s crafts, visits with Santa, stage entertainment, a screening of “Elf” and a holiday market. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6 p.m. bit.ly/3nJ1QaH

All Aboard for Holiday Fun. 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 11. $5 to $10, free for children ages 2 and younger. The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. “The Polar Express” movie will be screened at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a reading of the book at 1 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Craft and educational tables will be set up throughout the day. kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-event/all-aboard-for-holiday-fun, SouthernMuseum.org/events/month/2021-12

Big Chicken Chorus: “We Need a Little Christmas.” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Free but donations welcome. Towne View Baptist Church, 950 Shiloh Road, Kennesaw. BigChickenChorus.org Advance registration: bit.ly/3HwFi4Y

Wreaths Across America. 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 18. Kennesaw City Cemetery, 3000 Cemetery St. kennesaw-ga.gov/kennesaw-event/wreaths-across-america Sponsor veterans’ wreaths at donate.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.