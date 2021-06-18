Kennesaw Police K9 Officer put down for health concerns

No longer with the Kennesaw community, Police Officer K9 Turbo was put down on June 17 because of loss of use of his painful legs.
At 5:15 p.m. June 17, many joined along the roadways to say farewell to Turbo as he was driven from Adams Park to Kennesaw Mountain Veterinary Services with blue lights flashing.
For eight years, Turbo “was always eager to work to find drugs, to track the ones that thought they could run and hide from him and to help find the children that might have wandered away,” said a statement from the Kennesaw Police Department on its Facebook page at facebook.com/KennPD.
“Additionally, Turbo has always loved visiting schools and meeting everyone at city events,” the statement added.
“Unfortunately, his quality of life is not anywhere close to what it used to be or what was expected. Turbo has complained about his legs hurting to the point of it being hard to stand. It is only getting worse and medications do not seem to help anymore,” the statement said.
On his Instagram, Officer Turbo wrote, “I’ve served my time and done what I was born to do - protect the citizens of Kennesaw and surrounding cities. It is time for me to finally rest my old bones. I will be enjoying my last day with my most favorite activities and favorite toys. Today will be my best day. I have had the time of my life!”
The Kennesaw Police Department added, “Officer Turbo, you will be greatly missed and loved more than you will ever know.”
Information: bit.ly/3wy0Ub4