Kennesaw Police K9 Officer put down for health concerns

At 5:15 p.m. June 17, many joined along the roadways to say farewell to Turbo as he was driven from Adams Park to Kennesaw Mountain Veterinary Services with blue lights flashing.

For eight years, Turbo “was always eager to work to find drugs, to track the ones that thought they could run and hide from him and to help find the children that might have wandered away,” said a statement from the Kennesaw Police Department on its Facebook page at facebook.com/KennPD.