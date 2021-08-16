Kennesaw plans Pigs & Peaches on Aug. 20, 21

Kennesaw Parks & Rec is hosting the return of the Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival on Aug. 20 and 21 - this time for the 20th year.
With free admission, the rain-or-shine event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 21 at Adams Park, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw near the intersection of Cobb Parkway.
New this year is the Kid’s ‘Que Cook-off.
In addition to two days of live nonstop music, there will be more than 100 vendor/exhibitor/contestant booths, street performers and a Kid Zone with inflatables, amusements and attractions.
At the heart of the festival is the professional BBQ contest, which is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society and recognized as an official Georgia BBQ Championship event.
In addition to the Kid’s ‘Que contest, there will be a Backyard Contest for amateurs and Anything Butt and Peach Dessert contests but with registration closed.
Music headliners on the Main Stage include the rock & pop group, the Paul Hand Band, at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 and the sound of 80′s arena songs from Shyanne at 8 p.m. Aug. 21.
Supporting acts include Angie Lynn Carter, Flying Buffaloes, Same Holladay & Kaitlyn Hanks, The Shetlands, Bach to Rock Sandy Plains featuring Bella Delle and the School of Rock East Cobb House Band.
Musicians on the Locally Brewed Stage include Men in Blues, Josh Gilbert Band, Run Katie Run, School of Rock West Cobb, Stephanie Berlanga, Levi Ransom, Bad Guru and Ezra Jacob.
Information: 770-422-9714 or PigsAndPeaches.com